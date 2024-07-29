Kentucky Retirement Systems Reduces Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPAM. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,698,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,289,207,000 after buying an additional 51,228 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,865,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,895,872,000 after buying an additional 39,531 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $184,713,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 512,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $139,516,000 after purchasing an additional 94,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 372.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 476,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,627,000 after buying an additional 375,439 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Stock Up 1.9 %

EPAM traded up $3.91 on Friday, reaching $211.05. 318,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,728. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.14. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.43 and a 52-week high of $317.50. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.28.

Get Our Latest Report on EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.