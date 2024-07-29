Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $257.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of APD stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $260.98. 1,042,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $265.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.