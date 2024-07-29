Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Trims Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $749,561,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,882,000 after purchasing an additional 958,130 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $445,103,000 after purchasing an additional 904,804 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in PayPal by 4,024.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 783,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,099,000 after purchasing an additional 764,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 1,309.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,168,000 after purchasing an additional 743,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.10.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.29. 11,323,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,263,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

