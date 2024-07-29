Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 947 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Fortive were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 1,162.8% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Fortive from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.91.

Fortive Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.67. The stock had a trading volume of 642,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,022. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $87.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.44. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortive



Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

