Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 671 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 399.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 13,698 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of IFF stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.84. 1,231,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,652. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.94. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.11 and a 12-month high of $99.91. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.38%.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IFF. Citigroup raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

