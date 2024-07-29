Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 660 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $456,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 175.2% in the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,927,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,042,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock traded up $3.77 on Friday, hitting $169.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,913,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,798. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.46. The stock has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $179.93.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.24%.

Several brokerages have commented on ALL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Allstate from $197.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.06.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

