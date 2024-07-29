Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 566 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.96 per share, for a total transaction of $319,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,636.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 10,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.96 per share, for a total transaction of $319,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 191,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,636.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 181,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,953.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of CZR traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.90. 2,446,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,880,353. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $59.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.52). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

