Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 155 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Waters were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Waters by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after acquiring an additional 14,141 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

WAT traded up $7.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $317.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,240. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $231.90 and a twelve month high of $367.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $304.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11. Waters had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,283.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Waters from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.20.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

