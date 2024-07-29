Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,127 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in eBay were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,837,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,324.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,254. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.94.

EBAY traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.71. 1,558,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,709,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $55.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

