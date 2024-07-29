Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $334,000 Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 774.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 396.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HRL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.99. 604,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,766,111. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $41.73. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HRL

About Hormel Foods

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.