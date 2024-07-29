Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Sysco by 17.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,984,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,232 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Sysco by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,612,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,770,000 after buying an additional 3,504,740 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,794,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,501 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sysco by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,036,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,029,000 after acquiring an additional 240,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.86. 833,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,077,841. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

