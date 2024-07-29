Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $362,477,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 95.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 305,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,712,000 after purchasing an additional 148,771 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,552,000 after purchasing an additional 97,357 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,464,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,446,624,000 after buying an additional 90,589 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 938,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,251,000 after buying an additional 85,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MPWR. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $822.38.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MPWR stock traded up $13.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $834.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,110. The company has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 100.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $804.78 and a 200-day moving average of $721.30. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $392.10 and a 52 week high of $891.67.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.76 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total transaction of $1,000,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 206,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,818,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total value of $1,000,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 206,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,818,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,709 shares of company stock worth $75,968,818 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

