Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Realty Income by 17.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,208,000 after purchasing an additional 171,166 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 34.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $971,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 1,798.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 106,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 100,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:O traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,138,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,323,153. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.95 and a 200 day moving average of $53.80. The company has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $64.18.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.263 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 291.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on O. UBS Group boosted their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

