Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $5.07 Million Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in AON were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth about $1,050,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 262.7% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AON by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 331,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $24.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $323.00. 3,070,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,628. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $344.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $292.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.65.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.16). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AON’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America downgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.36.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

