Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $3.34 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.42.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,510.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.68. 2,334,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $78.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

