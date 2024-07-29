Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,114 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in First Solar were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 3.8% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Solar by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 10.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 765 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on First Solar from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $187.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.96.

First Solar Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded up $10.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,209,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,298. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $306.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.10.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,797.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 12,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,543,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,153 shares of company stock worth $12,540,428. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

