Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,406 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 82,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 96,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CFG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.23. 5,802,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,306,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $43.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.60.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

CFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $170,357.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,401.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

