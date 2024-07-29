Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 10.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Essex Property Trust stock traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $286.74. The company had a trading volume of 234,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,383. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.86. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.85 and a 12-month high of $292.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Essex Property Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.80%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,895.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,519.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,895.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $255.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $261.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.15.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

