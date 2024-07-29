Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.19 Million Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Pool were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Pool by 5.4% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.4% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Pool by 4.2% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 6.1% in the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

POOL traded up $11.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $371.82. 787,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,398. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $336.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.38. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $293.51 and a 1-year high of $422.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.09. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POOL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens lowered their target price on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.22.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

