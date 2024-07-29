Kentucky Retirement Systems Decreases Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in NVR were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of NVR by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in NVR by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVR. UBS Group upped their target price on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total transaction of $4,599,378.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,039,236.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,100 shares of company stock worth $8,440,504 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVR traded up $10.40 on Monday, reaching $8,611.00. 4,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,421. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7,743.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7,633.70. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5,210.49 and a 12 month high of $8,695.00. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.65 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 38.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 499.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

