Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosts Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 89.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,795,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,780,004,000 after acquiring an additional 10,944,520 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,726,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,010,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401,526 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,592,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,445,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,121 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,940,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,302,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,443,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,116 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $203.19. The stock had a trading volume of 281,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,579. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.49 and a 12-month high of $227.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.82.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ODFL. UBS Group boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ODFL

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.