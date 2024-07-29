Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $530.41 Million

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. In the last seven days, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can currently be purchased for $3,361.19 or 0.04988299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a market cap of $530.41 million and $423,420.49 worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kelp DAO Restaked ETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Kelp DAO Restaked ETH

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH launched on December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 247,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. The official website for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is kelpdao.xyz. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao. The official message board for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is blog.kelpdao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Kelp DAO Restaked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a current supply of 247,833.34562545. The last known price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 3,359.9463874 USD and is up 1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $2,293,314.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kelp DAO Restaked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kelp DAO Restaked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kelp DAO Restaked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.