Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Price Target to $38.00

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential downside of 7.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Union Bankshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Shares of AUB stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,382. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.90. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $42.50.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frank Russell Ellett purchased 4,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $137,806.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,310.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 45.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,770,000 after buying an additional 368,190 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 458,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,066,000 after buying an additional 179,951 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

