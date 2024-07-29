Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target to $27.00

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

SLM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SLM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average of $20.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.17. SLM has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $23.95.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $783.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.97 million. SLM had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 24.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SLM will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter valued at $1,785,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in SLM by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 39,519 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in SLM by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 594,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after buying an additional 97,442 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SLM by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 593,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after buying an additional 220,154 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in SLM by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 64,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 28,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

