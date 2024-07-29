JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Up 0.3%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.47 and last traded at $53.12. 1,146,124 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 2,769,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.96.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.46.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.4212 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.