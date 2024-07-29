JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Up 0.3%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.47 and last traded at $53.12. 1,146,124 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 2,769,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.96.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.46.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.4212 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

