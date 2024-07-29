Jito (JTO) Price Reaches $3.25

Jito (JTO) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 29th. During the last seven days, Jito has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar. One Jito token can currently be bought for approximately $3.25 or 0.00004816 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jito has a market cap of $373.18 million and approximately $109.96 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Jito

Jito’s genesis date was December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. The official website for Jito is www.jito.network.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 123,970,964.4 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 3.17505804 USD and is up 2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 208 active market(s) with $61,679,341.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jito using one of the exchanges listed above.

