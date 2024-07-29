Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF) Short Interest Up 89.7% in July

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a growth of 89.7% from the June 30th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Jiangxi Copper Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JIAXF remained flat at $2.02 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77. Jiangxi Copper has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $2.47.

About Jiangxi Copper

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited engages in exploring, mining, smelting, and refining copper in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, copper rods and wires, sulphuric acid, and other products, as well as deposit, loan, guarantee, and financing consultation services.

