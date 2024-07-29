Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,400 shares, a growth of 89.6% from the June 30th total of 103,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jeffs’ Brands stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 117,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 10.20% of Jeffs’ Brands at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jeffs' Brands alerts:

Jeffs’ Brands Price Performance

Shares of JFBR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 839,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,327. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. Jeffs’ Brands has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $5.29.

About Jeffs’ Brands

Jeffs' Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company. It engages in the sale of various consumer products on Amazon online marketplace. The company offers knife-sharpening sets, sharpeners, and nonslip rubber bases under the KnifePlanet brand; steel-tip dart sets under the CC-Exquisite brand; car door pet scratches protectors under the PetEvo brand; bag sets, including adjustable stands and boxing gloves, and party supply kits for children under the Whoobli brand; and products for filtering and purifying air in vehicles under the Zendora brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jeffs' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeffs' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.