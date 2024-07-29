Jefferies Financial Group Increases CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$20.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CI Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.33.

CIX stock traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$16.76. 43,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,358. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63. CI Financial has a 1-year low of C$12.51 and a 1-year high of C$17.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.56.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$645.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$690.26 million. CI Financial had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 3.5167464 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Manisha Burman sold 11,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.23, for a total transaction of C$170,136.61. In other CI Financial news, Senior Officer Amit Muni sold 7,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.54, for a total value of C$107,981.34. Also, Senior Officer Manisha Burman sold 11,953 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.23, for a total value of C$170,136.61. 14.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

