Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Short Interest Up 54.3% in July

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, an increase of 54.3% from the June 30th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Japan Tobacco Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of JAPAY stock opened at $14.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Japan Tobacco has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $14.66.

Get Japan Tobacco alerts:

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Japan Tobacco had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Japan Tobacco will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Tobacco Business, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products, E-vapor products, fine cut tobacco products, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco products, and hookah and kretek products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.