Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.76

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.76 and last traded at $48.76, with a volume of 21262 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.73.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.42.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2025 dividend. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 8,239.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 605,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,389,000 after buying an additional 598,693 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 237.1% in the first quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 600,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,115,000 after purchasing an additional 422,236 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2,892.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 349,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,875,000 after purchasing an additional 337,574 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 579.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 375,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,442,000 after purchasing an additional 320,664 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,390,000.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

