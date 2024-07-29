Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.76

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.76 and last traded at $48.76, with a volume of 21262 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.73.
Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.42.
Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2025 dividend. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF
Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile
The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.
