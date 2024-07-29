Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “N/A” from Analysts

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “N/A” from the zero ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Jamf from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jamf from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jamf from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Jamf

In other news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 51,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $1,032,380.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,108.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO John Strosahl sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $384,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,043,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,066,621.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 51,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $1,032,380.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,108.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,246 shares of company stock worth $2,205,172. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jamf by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,188,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,952,000 after purchasing an additional 130,500 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Jamf by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 182,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 49,120 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Jamf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jamf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Jamf by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jamf Stock Performance

Shares of Jamf stock opened at $18.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Jamf has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $21.98.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Jamf had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $152.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jamf will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

