iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Hits New 1-Year High at $118.55

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $118.55 and last traded at $118.55, with a volume of 5287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.81 and its 200-day moving average is $107.32. The firm has a market cap of $85.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dohj LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 710.1% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 29,889 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 155,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 87,564 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 351,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

