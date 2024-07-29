IPG Photonics (IPGP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. IPG Photonics has set its Q2 guidance at $0.30-0.60 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at 0.300-0.600 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.53 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 15.34%. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect IPG Photonics to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
IPG Photonics Trading Up 1.3 %
IPGP opened at $86.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.01. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $132.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.03.
In other IPG Photonics news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $83,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.
IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
