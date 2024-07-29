Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) in the last few weeks:

7/17/2024 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $60.00 to $58.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Caesars Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $44.00.

7/12/2024 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $41.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $65.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded up $0.89 on Monday, hitting $35.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,005,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,785. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Get Caesars Entertainment Inc alerts:

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 1.27%. Analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 40,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,611,953.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 40,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,611,953.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.96 per share, with a total value of $319,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,636.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 26.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,505,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,748 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $102,213,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 340.0% in the first quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 35.4% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,799,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,024,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,826,000 after acquiring an additional 916,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.