Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG) Short Interest Update

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the June 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance
Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.89. 4,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,292. The company has a market cap of $46.25 million, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.76. Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.42 and a 52-week high of $34.82.
Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0441 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile
The Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance criteria. QQMG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.