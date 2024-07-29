Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Short Interest Up 12.9% in July

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the June 30th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.0 days.

Intertek Group Stock Up 5.2 %

IKTSF stock traded up $3.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.75. The stock had a trading volume of 592 shares, compared to its average volume of 494. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.88.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

