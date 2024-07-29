Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Receives GBX 5,351 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,351 ($69.21).

Several equities analysts recently commented on ITRK shares. Redburn Partners upgraded Intertek Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($77.60) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.25) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.13) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

ITRK stock opened at GBX 4,979 ($64.39) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2,725.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,805.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,755.90. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,746 ($48.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,145 ($66.54).

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

