Internet Computer (ICP) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $4.48 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $4.48 billion and approximately $55.54 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for approximately $9.60 or 0.00013863 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00040336 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00008032 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00009036 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 521,372,741 coins and its circulating supply is 467,183,427 coins. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

