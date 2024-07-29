Insider Selling: Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK) CFO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) CFO Lynn J. Joyce sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $34,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,189. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Southern States Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of SSBK stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,676. Southern States Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $293.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.22.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Southern States Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $42.38 million during the quarter.

Southern States Bancshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern States Bancshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Southern States Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in Southern States Bancshares by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 732,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,443,000 after buying an additional 166,700 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Southern States Bancshares by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. The company provides various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

