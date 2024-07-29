Insider Selling: MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) CEO Sells 18,287 Shares of Stock

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 18,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $561,593.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,317,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,473,108.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MetroCity Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of MCBS opened at $31.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.81 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $59.67 million for the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 24.20%.

MetroCity Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of MetroCity Bankshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 40.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCBS. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $998,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of MetroCity Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

