Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IR. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of IR stock remained flat at $98.70 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,158. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.62 and a 200 day moving average of $90.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.20 and a 52 week high of $101.30. The company has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 11.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IR. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.17.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Articles

