IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the June 30th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

IMPACT Silver Price Performance

Shares of IMPACT Silver stock remained flat at $0.17 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 238,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,633. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17. IMPACT Silver has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.28.

Get IMPACT Silver alerts:

About IMPACT Silver

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interest in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan and the Capire Mineral District together covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for IMPACT Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPACT Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.