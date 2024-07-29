IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the June 30th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
IMPACT Silver Price Performance
Shares of IMPACT Silver stock remained flat at $0.17 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 238,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,633. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17. IMPACT Silver has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.28.
About IMPACT Silver
