H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on August 15th

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$209.52 million for the quarter.
About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust
