HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

HTBI opened at $34.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.43. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12-month low of $19.37 and a 12-month high of $35.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $607.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.82.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $73.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.06 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 59,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

