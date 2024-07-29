HC Wainwright Boosts Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target to $6.50

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $6.25 to $6.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EXK. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $4.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.95.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -216.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $5.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MCIA Inc bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares during the period. 20.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

