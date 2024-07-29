HC Wainwright Boosts argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $533.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $504.00 to $533.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for argenx’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $31.39 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ARGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded argenx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on argenx from $522.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on argenx from $478.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on argenx from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $539.05.

argenx stock opened at $494.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of -87.36 and a beta of 0.64. argenx has a 12 month low of $327.73 and a 12 month high of $532.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $415.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.89.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $489.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.66 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that argenx will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in argenx by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $802,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in argenx by 388.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 86,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,788,000 after acquiring an additional 15,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

