HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

HCP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair cut shares of HashiCorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HashiCorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Shares of HCP stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.81. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.25. HashiCorp has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $34.05.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.39 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HashiCorp will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $1,174,778.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,589,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,003,728.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $167,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $1,174,778.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,589,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,003,728.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 392,820 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,279. Insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in HashiCorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in HashiCorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HashiCorp by 43.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in HashiCorp by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC raised its stake in HashiCorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 63,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

