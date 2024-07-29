Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Gap Up to $33.00

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.00, but opened at $34.20. Guardant Health shares last traded at $33.43, with a volume of 617,531 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GH shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

Guardant Health Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.94). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 76.34% and a negative return on equity of 246.47%. The company had revenue of $168.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.51 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardant Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,520,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter worth about $1,154,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,130,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,084,000 after buying an additional 180,424 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Guardant Health by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 834,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,562,000 after buying an additional 161,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

