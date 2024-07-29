Grin (GRIN) 1-Day Volume Hits $117,150.26

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Grin has a total market cap of $3.02 million and $117,150.26 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0307 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,125.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $443.11 or 0.00660127 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.02 or 0.00110277 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00008512 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00034072 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.24 or 0.00241695 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00046081 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00077962 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

